Costa Brava temporary closure threatens new Lebanon waste crisis

The waste management contractor for the greater Beirut area has suspended trash collection in Baabda and Beirut's southern suburbs, prompting fears that garbage will pile up in the streets once again.



A spokeswoman for the Greater Beirut's waste contractor, Sukleen, told The Daily Star on Monday that the company's trucks were not allowed to enter the Amrousieh waste sorting facility on Saturday.



Trash from Baabda and the capital's southern suburbs is sorted at the Amrousieh facility before it is dumped at the Costa Brava landfill adjacent to the airport.

...