No Lebanese students taken hostage in Abidjan: charge d'affaires

A Lebanese official in the Ivory Cost Monday denied that any Lebanese students had been held hostage at a French school in in the economic capital Abidjan to protest delayed salaries.



"A number of public teachers and students in the capital, protesting the private sector's failure to join their general strike, stormed into the premises of a French school," Lebanon's charge d'affaires in Ivory Coast, Wissam Kalakesh said in a statement carried by the Foreign Ministry.



He said that the Lebanese constitutes 30 percent of the students at the school.



"A French force, in coordination with [Abidjan] police intervened to restore calm".



He denied that the students had been taken hostage, adding that the school was evacuated.



A Lebanese expat Nivin Jaber told OTV that public teachers had stormed the French school, in which Lebanese and French students attend, and tried to hold the students hostage.

...