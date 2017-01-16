Kataeb sounds alarm over lack of new vote law

Kataeb chief Sami Gemayel Monday raised concerns over attempts to evade the adoption of a new electoral law ahead of binding parliamentary election deadlines.



However, the agenda did not include the two crucial issues awaited by the Lebanese: an electoral law and the 2017 draft state budget.



Machnouk has also been pessimistic about the chances of agreeing on a new vote system in time for the upcoming elections. He said that on Feb. 21 – three months before the elections as stipulated by the Constitution – he would call on the Lebanese to vote in polls scheduled in May under the 1960 law.



The minister has previously said that the parliamentary elections must either be based on the current majoritarian voting law or be postponed, arguing that any new vote law would require too much time to prepare.



Lebanese parties have been divided over adopting a proportional vote law or a hybrid electoral law which includes aspects of the proportional and the current winner-takes-all systems.

...