Startups pioneering hydroponics in region

Lack of space and harsh environmental conditions often translate into limited farming opportunities, but several Lebanese companies are tackling the problem with a farming method allowing plants to grow without soil. Hydroponics is at the heart of a number of futuristic green initiatives set to bring agriculture to previously hostile environments. Plants cultivated by means of hydroponic agriculture are suspended in a water solution, enriched with the necessary nutrients. By controlling the temperature and nutrients' concentration to match the needs of a specific crop, hydroponic farms are able to cultivate any kind of plants, including those that would not survive in the natural environment.



The startup won the Hyundai Startup Competition in 2015 and was recently commissioned to create its first hydroponic farm on 400 square meters in the northern Koura area. Crops on the farm grow nestled in "Live Cubes" that extend vertically and horizontally.



However, Makhzoum believes technology will attract new generations to farming.



Hydroponics and vertical farming are also pioneered by the Lebanese company Eco Industries in other countries in the region.

...