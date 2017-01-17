Costa Brava to reopen temporarily

A judge Monday ruled to reopen a controversial landfill near Beirut's airport for a week to avoid a trash crisis, after which it will be closed until the threats to aviation safety have been mitigated.



Hamdan's decision comes after the waste management contractor for the greater Beirut area suspended trash collection in Baabda and Beirut's southern suburbs, sparking fears that garbage would once again begin to pile up in the streets as it did in the recent trash crisis.



However, Sukleen said it would gradually resume trash collection after the judge's latest decision.



A waste management plan approved by the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Tammam Salam in 2016 called for the creation of the temporary landfill at Costa Brava and another in the Burj Hammoud area, east of Beirut, a decision that has been heavily criticized.

