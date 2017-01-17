STL reviews cellular evidence ahead of expert testimony

Prosecutor Nigel Povoas reviewed Monday cellular evidence critical to indicting the defendants at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon accused of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.



Povoas recapped the purpose of each covert network, updating the prosecution's stances on each group's role based upon recent evidence from analysis by telecoms experts.



Povoas also contended that there was more overlap in the "closed networks" than what was originally reported.



Despite the prosecutor's lengthy review of the covert cellphone networks, Povoas promised at the close of the hearing that the scheduled testimony of Gary Platt, to begin Tuesday, would give his much anticipated updated analysis on the covert networks.

...