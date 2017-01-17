Hariri asks Kaag, U.N. for help with refugee crisis

Prime Minister Saad Hariri told a U.N. delegation Monday that the most important goal of his government was to form a sustainable development plan and warned of the crippling effects of the Syrian refugee crisis on Lebanon.



Kaag, accompanied by Deputy Philippe Lazzarini, and the delegation met Hariri at the Grand Serail as the latter assured Kaag of Lebanon's commitment to the United Nations.



Turning to the Syrian refugee crisis on Lebanon, Hariri was firm in saying that Lebanon needs help dealing with the situation.



Prior to meeting Hariri, Kaag met with Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda where she conveyed greetings from newly appointed U.N. Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres.

...