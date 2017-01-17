Aoun promises no tax increases to foster the economy

President Michel Aoun Monday sought to reassure the Lebanese that the government would soon take financial measures to deal with the economic crisis, while ruling out any increase in taxes to generate revenues for the cash-strapped state Treasury.



Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Industrialists' Association, the U.N. Industrial Development Organization and the Arab federation for the development of agricultural exports headed by Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan at Baabda Palace, Aoun disclosed that the government would soon take a series of "financial measures" to ease the crisis hitting hard at the Lebanese who have for years been reeling under a chronic economic slowdown and an official unemployment rate of 20 percent.



Aoun stressed that the protection of local industry is essential and one of the government's priorities.



The draft budget calls for increasing the value added tax from the current 10 percent to 11 percent, raising the tax on interest income generated from customer deposits from 5 to 7 percent, slapping a 15 percent tax on capital gains and increasing taxes on corporate profits from 15 to 17 percent.



Meanwhile, Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel called on Aoun to press for the endorsement of a new vote law, warning that the current 1960 system would undermine true Christian representation in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled in May.



Separately, the European Union welcomed Aoun's election as president and the formation of a new government by Hariri.

