Families of Lebanese Istanbul attack victims at ease after gunman arrested

The relatives of the Lebanese victims who had been killed in a New Year's Eve attack in Istanbul were at ease Tuesday after Turkish authorities said they had arrested the assailant.



The man believed to have killed 39 people in the attack on an Istanbul nightclub has confessed after Turkish police captured him in a massive operation, Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin told reporters Tuesday.



The attacker had been on the run for 17 days, after slipping into the night following the attack on the glamorous Reina nightclub on the Bosphorus.

...