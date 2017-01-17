Only non-violence can lead to justice and stability: Aoun

President Michel Aoun Tuesday called for a peaceful approach to maintain the country's pluralism and security on all levels, to boost Lebanon's positive role in the region.



Aoun soothed fears expressed by some Lebanese factions over the possible adoption of a proportional vote law.



Aoun said that the international and regional crises have worsened Lebanon's economy, citing numerous obstacles that impede the country's economic recovery, including the Syrian refugee influx.



In addition to hosting refugees from prior crises, Lebanon hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees, according to government estimates. Some 1.03 million Syrian refugees registered with the UNHCR in Lebanon.



The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Lebanon, Monsignor Gabriele Caccia, delivered a speech at the beginning of the meeting with Aoun, hailing the latter's elections as Lebanon's 13th president.



He praised stability in Lebanon despite the turmoil in the region.



"A strong domestic desire and a regional and international consensus have helped [Lebanon] to surmount delicate and difficult moments," Caccia added.



He thanked Lebanon for its "great generosity" in welcoming refugees.

