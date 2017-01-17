Bassil calls for firm steps toward new electoral law

Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil said Tuesday that his party will take all steps to prevent an extension of parliamentary terms in 2017, calling on politicians to make efforts to reach an agreement on a new electoral law.



The PSP leader also rejected a hybrid law, which blends aspects of the proportional and current winner-takes-all electoral laws.



Lebanese parties have been divided over adopting a proportional vote law or a hybrid electoral law which includes aspects of the proportional and the current 1960 winner-take-all systems.



However, some officials – including Jumblatt – have not ruled out the idea that elections could again be held under the current 1960 law if no agreement is made in time.

