AUB receives largest donation in its history

American University of Beirut announced the largest financial gift in the institution's history at a ceremony Monday. The donation, made by the Semaan Foundation, was given to AUB's Faculty of Engineering and Architecture – which will subsequently be named after Maroun Semaan, the head of the foundation.



In line with Nour Semaan's pledge, the event Monday also marked the launch of AUB's new capital campaign aimed at increasing the university's financial resources.



At the event itself, however, Khuri announced that the campaign's goal would be increased to $650 million.



According to Baalbaki, the university has already raised $275 million of its target – not including the donation made by the Semaan foundation.



Among other programs, the funds raised will be used to support financial aid for students who could not otherwise afford AUB's high cost of attendance.

