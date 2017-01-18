Beirut native joins Forbes 30 Under 30 in games list

Lebanese-born Khaled Abdel-Rahman made it to the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 – Games list, after working on his first professional project with the smash hit Pokemon GO. "It was amazing to see the game get this big," the 25-year-old Beirut native told The Daily Star.



The list was announced on Jan. 3 . Alongside his work at Google, Rahman is also a part-time lecturer in game development courses at the Computer Science Department at the University of Southern California, where he earned his Master of Science.



Although the Pokemon game was his first major professional project, Rahman had many more accomplishments to his name before joining the Pokemon GO team.



Abdel-Rahman's very first game prototype, TOTL, won the Lebanese Local Imagine Cup and was a finalist in the Worldwide Imagine Cup 2012, an annual global series of technology competitions sponsored by Microsoft.



Abdel-Rahman was born and raised in Lebanon and moved to the United States five years ago to do graduate work at USC after earning his undergraduate degree from the American University of Beirut.



Rahman explained that there were limited opportunities for his kind of work in Lebanon at the moment.

