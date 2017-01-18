Aoun meets with STL head, calls for more transparency

President Michel Aoun Tuesday called for greater financial and administrative transparency and speedier sentencing in the Special Tribunal for Lebanon during a meeting with the court's President Judge Ivana Hrdlickov?



Platt, an expert on covert cellular networks presented evidence on the movements of Salim Ayyash, one of four individuals indicted for plotting the 2005 Beirut bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 21 others.



Prosecutor Nigel Povoas asked investigator about Ayyash's activities in the Bekaa Valley city of Anjar where the headquarters for Syria's military intelligence operations in Lebanon during the country's 29-year occupation were located.



Povoas avoided drawing any clear conclusions from the evidence.



Ayyash's travel to the headquarters of Rustom Ghazaleh, chief Syrian intelligence officer in Lebanon who was based in Anjar from 2002, was also discussed.

...