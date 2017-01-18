Riachi talks help for media, ministry revamp with Hariri

The government promised tax breaks and customs exemptions for the struggling media industry if direct government support isn't possible, Information Minister Melhem Riachi said following a meeting with Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday.



Riachi added that Hariri would be appointing an MP to formulate an "appropriate" media ethics law.



As for any Central Bank support to media institutions, Riachi said any such issues would be conducted between individual lenders and the media outlets themselves.



The meeting came in the midst of a crisis afflicting the Lebanese media.



Later in the day, Hariri chaired a meeting to discuss revamping facilities at Beirut's airport.



Machnouk and Public Works and Transportation Minister Youssef Fenianos attended the meeting in addition to airport security chief Brig.



Hariri also met with the U.N. assistant secretary-general for peacekeeping operations, El Ghassim Wane, who is in Lebanon to conduct a periodic assessment of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

...