Row over parliamentary elections law heats up

President Michel Aoun vowed Tuesday to hold the upcoming parliamentary elections under a new vote law, sending the clearest signal yet of his opposition to keeping the disputed 1960 majoritarian system in place.



Aoun, whose parliamentary Change and Reform bloc strongly supports a proportional vote law for the elections scheduled in May, sought to allay fears voiced by some blocs – namely MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc – over a proportional system, saying such fears are unjustified.



what appeared to be a response to blocs seeking to hold the elections under the 1960 law, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, the FPM leader, said the Change and Reform bloc will not accept the 1960 law or a new extension of Parliament's mandate, which has been extended twice in 2013 and 2014 .



The Future Movement's parliamentary bloc underlined the need for combined efforts by all political parties to approve a new electoral law based on the majoritarian and proportional systems.

