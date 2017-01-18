Lebanon's civil servants demand Parliament to approve pay hike

Lebanon's civil servants Wednesday demanded the government to endorse a much-delayed pay hike.



Higher salaries will lift "injustice" off public employees, whose salaries are among the lowest in Lebanon.



The Cabinet endorsed a new salary scale in 2012, but the bill has languished in Parliament.



However, the private sector has continuously warned against any hasty decisions in raising the salaries of the civil servants as it could encourage the staff in private companies to demand higher wages.

