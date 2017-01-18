South Lebanon cleric summoned for questioning over sedition posts

Lebanon's Internal Security Forces' Information Branch summoned a cleric in the southern city of Sidon for questioning for urging sedition in remarks published on social media networks, a source told The Daily Star Wednesday.



A source described Antar as a "religious reference" for Assir supporters.



Dozens of women have been protesting in Sidon against the judicial sentences handed to detained supporters of Assir, demanding general amnesty.



The Military Tribunal handed down sentences for five supporters of Assir last week, which ranged from three months to life in prison.



A Lebanese judge previously recommended the death penalty for Assir and 56 of his supporters.

...