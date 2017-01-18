Lebanon Parliament begins 2-day legislative session

Lebanon's Parliament Wednesday kicked off the first round of a two-day legislative session to study pressing draft laws protesters rushed to downtown Beirut to call on the government to meet their demands.



These tenants pay minimal rent fees that often amount to less than LL1,000,000 ($663) a year and are protected from rent hikes. The new law will see their rent rise incrementally over the next six years until it reaches 5 percent of the home's value, and also gives landlords the right to take back the property after nine years without paying tenants compensation.

