Democratic Gathering says seeking partnership in new electoral law

Delegates from a political bloc that wishes to maintain a majoritarian parliamentary election system began a tour of Lebanese factions and politicians Monday to explain its position and seek consensus.



Lebanese parties have been divided over adopting a proportional vote law or a hybrid electoral law which includes aspects of the proportional and the current 1960 winner-take-all systems.



A series of meetings were held last year by parliamentary subcommittees and various blocs in an attempt to reconcile two different hybrid electoral laws to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian system which was used in the last parliamentary elections in 2009 .



The other hybrid proposal, presented by the Future Movement, the LF and PSP, calls for 60 MPs to be elected on the basis of proportional representation, and the remaining 68 MPs on a winner-take-all system.

