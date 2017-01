Iran and Saudi Arabia should be able to work together to help end conflicts in Syria and Yemen, after successfully cooperating over Lebanon last year, Iran's foreign minister said.



Iran has in the past stated that it does not want to interfere in the internal issues of other countries, especially the presidency issue in Lebanon.



Saudi Arabia and Iran back different sides in Lebanon, with Riyadh backing the so-called March 14 coalition, while Tehran backing Hezbollah and its allies.

...