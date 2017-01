North Lebanon Governor Ramzi Nohra issued a circular Wednesday to shut down unlicensed institutions run by Syrian nationals.



Labor Minister Mohammad Kabbara instructed the ministry's inspection department earlier this month to survey foreign laborers employed by local and foreign companies with operations in Lebanon.



There are currently 1.03 million Syrians registered with UNHCR in Lebanon, though the Lebanese government has estimated that the figure is closer to 1.5 million.

