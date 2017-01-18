Vote law Cabinet's priority: Lebanon PM

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday said that the Cabinet's priority was to approve a new electoral law in time for the upcoming parliamentary elections.



"We have no desire or intention to extend the tenure of the [current] Parliament," Hariri said at the beginning of a Cabinet session at the Grand Serail.



He said that all parties represented at the Cabinet were keen to reach consensus over a new electoral law.



Lebanese parties have been divided over adopting a proportional vote law or a hybrid electoral law which includes aspects of the proportional and the current 1960 winner-take-all systems.

