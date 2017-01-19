Bike-sharing system to be launched in Beirut

The sight of cyclists on Beirut's roads is rare, but the launch of Lebanon's first bike-sharing system Friday hopes to bring more bicycles to the capital. The project, dubbed "Lebanon Bike Sharing System – Bike 4 All," is the product of a collaboration between the company that is financing the initiative, Bike 4 All, Beirut by Bike and the Municipality of Beirut.



Universities in Beirut will each get one station of 12 bicycles, with the potential to add another if scheme proves popular.



Kaskas said a route from Central Beirut along the seaside road to Bliss and Hamra will be in place within the next one to two months that will be able to accommodate a proposed 250 bikes.

...