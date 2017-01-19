Israeli invasion unlikely in 2017: experts

Hezbollah and Israel are unlikely to engage in a new war in 2017, despite the party's perceived overreach in the Syrian quagmire and the Jewish state's increasing attacks on alleged arms convoys from Syria, analysts said Wednesday.



Its investment in the Syrian war has prompted speculation that Israel would seize the initiative and attempt to destroy the party, more than 10 years after the bloody 2006 War.



Although the two sides have not engaged in an all-out conflict since 2006, Israel has carried out no less than 16 strikes targeting Hezbollah weapons depots and shipments in addition to senior leadership figures in Syria.



In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah fought a fierce 34-day-long conflict. Hezbollah ambushed an Israeli patrol on the southern border, capturing two soldiers, killing three and wounding two others.



Atrissi added that the wars raging across the Middle East would force Israel's hand.



A source pointed to Hezbollah's deterrence capabilities as one of the key factors discouraging Israeli forays into the south and allowing such an incident to pass without significant clamor.



The source added that Hezbollah is no longer just the guerrilla force it once was.

