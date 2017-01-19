LF, FPM assess Maarab agreement one year on

With the first anniversary of the Maarab agreement between the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement Wednesday, party officials reflected on the key agreement that brought together onetime foes.



Although the FPM is pushing for a full proportional law, the LF is backing a hybrid law alongside the Future Movement.



Despite this, Sarkis asserted that just because the LF and FPM were pursuing different systems, it didn't constitute a point of contention.



Sarkis added that the LF was open to finding a hybrid law that sits between the party's suggestion and one proposed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



FPM political media officer Habib Younes echoed Sarkis' comments, telling The Daily Star that the fact that the FPM and the LF were pushing for different electoral laws would not create tension.

...