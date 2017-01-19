Czechs kidnapped in Lebanon demand compensation

Four Czech nationals, who were abducted in east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley in 2015 and held hostage, have called on their government to compensate them for their ordeal, according to a news report from Prague.



The Czech nationals sought 40 million Czech crowns ($1,577,425) in compensation, arguing that their country's secret services could have prevented the kidnapping.



The kidnapped parties were identified as lawyer Jan Svarc, translator Adam Homsi, journalists Miroslav Dobes and Pavil Kofron, and military agent Martin Psik, who is not a party to the demand for compensation.

