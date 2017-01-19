Defense Minister promises release of captive soldiers

Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf Thursday promised to work toward the release the Lebanese soldiers being held captive by ISIS during a visit to the east Lebanon border army posts.



The minister's remarks came during a visit to an army posts along the eastern border, after holding a meeting with army commander Gen. Jean Kahwagi and senior army commanders in Arsal.



ISIS is still holding at least nine soldiers captive.



The recently appointed defense minister also praised the performance of army personnel, despite the challenges facing them on the east Lebanon border.

