Hariri asks the International Community for more support on refugee crisis

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday called on the international community for additional support to help Lebanon address the challenges posed by the large influx of refugees the country has hosted since the start of the Syrian crisis.



The meeting was attended by prominent figures including Education Minister Marwan Hamade, Sigrid Kaag the United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon.



Another effect of the crisis has been the increased demand for water and electricity, whose supplies already suffered from administrative and structural issues.



Hariri thanked all international partners that have helped Lebanon since the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011 .

