Aoun vows to pump new blood into state institutions

President Michel Aoun ramped up rhetoric on combatting corruption in Lebanon, promising Thursday to pump new blood into state institutions.



Lebanon's 13th president cited Kesrouan as setting an example for other municipalities.



Meanwhile, Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea fired back at claims by the Iranian foreign minister that cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia played a vital part in the election of Aoun.



Zarif's comments came in a speech made Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where he claimed Iranian-Saudi Arabian collaboration had ended impediments to the election of a president in Lebanon. He referenced Aoun's election in October as a success story before suggesting that the Islamic Republic and the Saudi Kingdom should work together for a political solution to halt fighting in Syria and Yemen.

