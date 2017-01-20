Israel ramps up defensive capabilities

Israel is increasing its spending on maritime security around oil and gas developments near its border with southern Lebanon in light of concerns over potential future conflict with Hezbollah and other regional adversaries.



In 2013, the Israeli navy asked for a budget increase of $700 million to improve its defensive capabilities, and another $100 million to maintain them.



This budget increase has become more relevant as Israel has started accepting bids from companies to explore 24 offshore blocks in the eastern Mediterranean.



Israel's defense spending spree is not limited to the navy.



It is part of the multilayered network Israel is developing to counter short- and mid-range rockets fired from the Gaza Strip and longer range ones fired from southern Lebanon.

...