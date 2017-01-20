Hariri unveils crisis response plan

The government unveiled a three-year crisis response plan for Lebanon with a call for $2.8 billion in aid to support the country Thursday, alongside international partners. The funds under the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan 2017-2020 will help the country mitigate the fallout from the Syrian refugee crisis, and will be invested in the country's ailing infrastructure.



"Even though we cannot attribute slow growth to the presence of displaced Syrians alone, the slow growth in recent years has curtailed our ability to deal with the displaced".



He pointed to a World Bank report that set out the detrimental economic impacts of the refugee crisis.



The Lebanon Crisis Response Plan will bring together the expertise and resources of 104 partners with the objective of providing immediate protection and assistance to some 1.9 million individuals including Syrian and Palestinian refugees in addition to vulnerable Lebanese populations.



Lebanon is home to some 1.03 million registered Syrian refuges, in addition to 450,000 Palestinian refugees and some 30,000 to 40,000 Palestinian refugees from Syria.



Half of Syrian refugees, 10 percent of the Lebanese population and 6 percent of the Palestinians survive on less than $2.50 a day.



The bulk of the assistance, some $571.5 million, will provide humanitarian assistance for 1.2 million people.

