Antibiotic resistance hits local health provision

When penicillin – one of the world's first antibiotics – was discovered in 1928, researchers thought human beings had outsmarted bacteria.



Everywhere in the world, existing antibiotics – from penicillin to new-generation drugs – are becoming less effective at treating an ever-increasing range of infections, and the effects of this can be seen in Lebanon today.



These newer generations of bacteria are inheriting antibiotic resistance that is leading health officials to warn of an impending drug crisis.



These worrying levels of MDR infections are attributed to the overuse of antibiotics over decades.



In Iraq, the high rates of MDR may be the result of nearly a decade of international sanctions through the 1990s that limited strains of antibiotics available in the country and therefore led to significant bacterial resistance to the available drugs, according to AUBMC's research.



However, due the high toxicity of new-generation antibiotics, such treatment often adversely affects other organs.



Given the toxicity of new drugs, treatment must be administered in hospitals only.

...