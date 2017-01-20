Parliament maintains momentum on bills

On the second day of legislation, Parliament held morning and evening sessions to continue discussing the remaining items on the legislature's 73-article agenda before adjourning the session until next Thursday.



Chaired by Speaker Nabih Berri and in the presence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Parliament approved amendments to the rent law that will create a fund to aid tenants unable to meet rent increases under a previously passed law from 2014 .



During the four-hour first round, Parliament set a four-month deadline to form the fund, freezing the implementation of the new law until then.



These tenants pay rents that are often less than LL1 million ($667) a year and are protected from rent increases. The new law will see their rents rise incrementally over the next six years until it reaches 4 percent of their home's value.



Parliament also approved a "Right to Access to Information" law that was presented by MP Ghassan Moukheiber, years after the draft was submitted.



The Parliament also agreed amendments to a medical practice law.

