Road closures for second day in east Lebanon over abduction ordeal

Roads were closed for a second day in several Bekaa Valley towns as the whereabouts of a 74-year-old man remain unknown.



Saad Richa was abducted by three armed men Wednesday evening as he closed his convenience store. The suspects drove off in a Black SUV and reportedly headed toward the eastern Bekaa town of Brital.



The abduction was denounced by several Lebanese officials, including the Archbishop of the Greek Catholic diocese of Zahle and Ferzol Issam Darwish, Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea, Kataeb MP Elie Marouni and the party's chief Sami Gemayel.

