Owners of closed businesses in Tripoli have been warned: minister

The owners of the "illegal businesses" in the northern city of Tripoli have been warned several times before the Labor Ministry took a decision to shut them down, Minister Mohammad Kabbar said Friday.



The statement issued on Friday by the ministry reiterated that it previously urged the owners of businesses and foreign laborers to comply with the provisions of laws and decrees in force and swiftly rectify their status, warning of penalties and legal proceedings against violators, including the closure of the institution.



The ministry has launched a campaign to curb illegal foreign labor and what was perceived as "illegitimate competition" with Lebanese workers.

...