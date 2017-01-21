Two low-income housing projects show local viability

Though it was completed several years ago, the building stands as one of the few successful examples of publicly financed low-income housing in the country.



Initiated by the Association for the Development of Rural Capacities (ADR) and completed in collaboration with the local Greek Catholic Archdiocese, the goal of the project was to meet the housing needs of the city's fishing community. According to Sarkis, the local fishermen have long been one of the poorest communities in the country.



He said a "kiss of death" came when the old city of Tyre was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The new regulations prevented people from modifying their homes to suit growing families.



Originally constructed to house Mamluk troops in the 13th and 14th centuries, the building had fallen into disrepair but was still occupied by around 70 families – roughly 350 people – who had relocated there after the Abu Ali River flooded in 1955 .



Though not as architecturally impressive as the Al-Baqaa project, the end result was still successful.



Those involved with both projects, however, noted the difficulties involved in completing them.



Ezzeddine echoed this when speaking about future projects.

