Lebanese social entrepreneur in Forbes 30 Under 30

Sara Minkara explained that her life took an unexpected turn in 2011 when she turned a university project into a social organization that led to her being included in Forbes magazine's 2017 30 Under 30, social entrepreneurs list.



Minkara founded Empowerment Through Integration to support visually impaired children.



Minkara is one of three Lebanese nationals listed in this year's Forbes magazine 30 Under 30 .



Having majored in mathematics and economics at the Wellesley College, Massachusetts, Minkara finished her graduate degree in public policy at the nearby Harvard Kennedy School.



During her sophomore year in 2009, Minkara traveled to Lebanon as part of a college project, where she established a one-month summer camp in Tripoli bringing 39 sighted and visually impaired children together.



Minkara also highlighted the need to combat the "charity narrative" that surrounds disability, and the idea that people with certain conditions have no potential.



At Camp Rafiqi, which is usually a two-week summer program, visually impaired and sighted children are brought together at a recreational camp, while the Social Project Program requires the children to carry out a community service project.

...