The saga of Lebanese social transformation

"Social transformation" is a term that we have been reading and using since 2011 when revolutions erupted in the Arab world.



There are various definitions that are interconnected with the concept of social transformation and shall be distinguished in the development field.



(Jacobs, Garry and Asokan N., "Towards a Comprehensive Theory of Social Development". ) Social change, transformation and development are three interconnected processes that cannot be engineered based on a definite prescription.



It is extremely important to dig deep into the sociological and philosophical aspect of any development issue to put it in the "social transformation" framework.



It is not applicable anymore to deal with economic or infrastructure issues in detachment from social transformation. In the Lebanese context, there are various factors such as demographic growth, social structure, culture and values, women, youth, civil society and human rights that affect the social transformation process.

...