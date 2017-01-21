Only aircraft can land at airport from now on: officials

Experts and officials Friday tested recently installed ultrasonic bird-repelling devices at Beirut airport to ascertain their effectiveness in a move to ensure aviation safety following reports of birds hitting planes.



Gen. Mohammad Kheir, and Hariri adviser Fadi Fawaz visited Rafik Hariri International Airport for a meeting with administrative and security officials at the facility, an airport source told The Daily Star.



Airport officials also said that a total of 40 devices would be installed across the whole airport.

...