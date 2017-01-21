Democratic Gathering to meet Berri on vote law

A delegation from MP Walid Jumblatt's parliamentary bloc is expected to meet Saturday with Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss Lebanon's new vote law.



MP Walid Jumblatt, leader of the Democratic Gathering bloc, had said Tuesday in remarks to a local newspaper that he rejects the adoption of a new electoral law outside the majoritarian system.



Lebanese parties have been divided over adopting a proportional vote law or a hybrid electoral law which includes aspects of the proportional and the current 1960 winner-take-all systems.



A series of meetings were held last year by parliamentary subcommittees and various blocs in an attempt to reconcile two different hybrid electoral laws to replace the controversial 1960 majoritarian system which was used in the last parliamentary elections in 2009 .

...