Lebanon’s tenants dismiss new rent bill modifications

Lebanon's tenants Saturday rejected modifications introduced by the Parliament to an existing controversial rent law, reiterating demands for it to be scrapped.



The Parliament Thursday approved amendments to the rent law which will create a fund to aid tenants unable to meet rent increases under a previously passed law from 2014 .



These tenants pay rents that are often less than LL1 million ($667) a year and are protected from rent increases. The new law will see their rents rise incrementally over the next six years until it reaches 4 percent of their home's value.

...