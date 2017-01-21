Lebanon, U.S. seeking to eradicate terror threats: congresswoman

Lebanon and the United States are working towards mutual goals in combating "terror" threats, United States Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said Saturday.



"We are working with the aim of guaranteeing Lebanon's security and stability," the congresswoman said, according to a statement issued by Hariri's press office.



She said the purpose behind her visits to Lebanon and Syria was to inspect the situation and work with the U.S. partners toward ending the conflict in Syria by prevailing peace and defeating terror groups like Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front.

