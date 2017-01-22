Beirut protesters call for electoral reforms

Hundreds of protesters marched in Beirut Sunday to demand reforms to Lebanon's electoral system, including the adoption of a proportional vote law.



Many fear that if the electoral law is not agreed upon, the elections might be held according to the current law or further delayed.



The current 1960 law is a sectarian-based majoritarian electoral law that divides Lebanon into small- and medium-sized constituencies.



During the gathering at Riad al-Solh, a speaker read a statement on behalf of the activists demanding a proportional voting law with large electoral constituencies and to endorse electoral reforms to ensure democratic elections.

