Sidonians aghast at Hamra bombing attempt

Sidon residents awoke Sunday to news that one of their own was behind the previous night's attempted bombing in Beirut's bustling Hamra neighborhood.



Saturday night, a would-be suicide bomber had entered a branch of Costa Coffee on Beirut's busy Hamra Street only to be arrested by a joint force from the Internal Security Forces Information Branch and Army Intelligence. He was later discovered to be 25-year-old Sidon native Omar al-Assi.



Assi is also reported to be a supporter of the radical Islamist Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir. Those loyal to Assir clashed with the Army in 2013 in the town of Abra near Sidon.



Sources told The Daily Star that this week Assi finished work Wednesday as normal and began his weekly three-day break.



Meanwhile, Sidon residents have blasted Assi's actions, saying they are not reflective of Sidon.

...