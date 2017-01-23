Hariri praises ‘martyr and hero’ Maj. Wissam Eid

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Sunday praised slain Internal Security Forces officer Maj. Wissam Eid who was killed while working to uncover telecommunications data related to the 2005 assassination of his father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.



The young investigator with the Internal Security Forces was working closely with U.N. International Independent Investigation Commission into the assassination of Hariri on Feb. 14, 2005 . He helped reveal surveillance networks that tracked the former premier and allegedly orchestrated the bombing.



Hariri and 21 others were killed by a car bomb as the former prime minister's motorcade passed the St. Georges Hotel in Downtown Beirut.

