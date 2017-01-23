Battle lines emerging over 1960 electoral law

Intensifying its staunch opposition to the disputed 1960 electoral law, a senior Free Patriotic Movement official Sunday said that rival factions were duty bound by the Constitution and National Charter to endorse a new vote system that ensures true representation.



Kanaan reiterated the FPM's support for a proportional representation vote law.



Aoun has also vowed to hold the elections under a new vote system.



In a reversal of course, MP Walid Jumblatt said he rejected a hybrid vote law based on proportional representation, while renewing his support for the 1960 system.



A delegation from MP Walid Jumblatt's parliamentary Democratic Gathering bloc has been touring political leaders to lobby for an impartial vote law to protect Druze representation in the next Parliament.

