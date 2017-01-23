Protesters demand electoral reform

A coalition of civil society groups took to Beirut's streets Sunday demanding that upcoming parliamentary elections be held based on a proportional representation system.



"A Parliament for the Whole Country" is a coalition of political activists, non-governmental organizations and civil society groups that are pushing for a new electoral system and electoral reforms. Makki said in a statement at the demonstration that the aim of the march was to put pressure on politicians to agree on a new electoral law to replace the country's current 1960 law.



Discussion is ongoing in Parliament to agree on an alternative to the 1960 law, which was used in the 2009 elections.

...