Richa freed after three-day abduction ordeal

Following a three-day abduction that captivated the nation, 74-year-old man Saad Richa was freed by his captors Saturday.



In surveillance videos circulated online, Richa was seen being approached by a black SUV as a masked man carrying a rifle forcibly pushed Richa into the vehicle.



A crowd of Richa's family and friends were waiting to welcome him back. Accompanied by a representative of Speaker Nabih Berri and the head of the Land Transportation Union Bassam Tleiss, Richa thanked officials who had secured his release.

...