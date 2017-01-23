Future Movement holds branch elections across Lebanon

Elections were held Sunday for the Future Movement's 15 branches across the country, with the party's officials reporting a 77 percent turnout. Future Movement General Secretary Ahmad Hariri praised the elections for their democratic nature, announcing via Twitter "9,433 voters from the members" participated.



In Beirut, 36 candidates competed for the 11-seat branch with a monitoring commission led by MP Ammar Houri, a Future Movement statement said.



Future Movement members in Tripoli flocked to the branch's headquarters from 9 a.m. until the polls closed at 6 p.m. The Future Movement statement said voter turnout reached more than 70 percent of a total of 1,245 members who voted for 23 candidates to fill the 11-seat branch council.

...